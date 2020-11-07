CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin:
11.6.1946 - 8.11.2019
We can shed tears that he is gone,
Or we can smile because he has lived.
We can close our eyes and pray that he'll come back,
Or we can open our eyes and see all that he has left.
Our heart can be empty because we can't see him,
Or it can be full because of the love we shared.
We can turn our backs on tomorrow and live yesterday,
Or we can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.
We can remember him and only that he is gone,
Or we can cherish his memory and let it live on.
We can cry and close our minds, be empty and turn our backs,
Or we can do what he'd want: smile, open our eyes, love and go on.
Greatly missed
by his loving family.
Forever in
our hearts and thoughts,
Pat, Sean, Hayley, Amy, Paul and families.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020