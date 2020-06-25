DOWNES, Paul Thomas:
After a hard fought battle, Paul passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 58 years, with his much loved partner Julie by his side. Dearly loved Dad to Ashley and Brett, Kimberley, and Daniel. Best Poppa ever to Mark. Loved first born of Joyce and Tom (dec). Loved brother and mate to Sharryn (dec), Ross, and Michelle and Garry. Cool Uncle to William and Rebecca, and Nam and Bon. All messages to the Downes family, 23b Veale Road, Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Paul will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 26 June 2020, at 10.30am. Followed by interment at Okato Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 25, 2020