Paul DOWNES

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time - May your loving..."
  • "We are saddened to hear the news of Paul's passing. Our..."
  • "Joyce, Ross, Michelle and family. Our condolences on the..."
    - Dean McEldowney
  • "Condolences to the family, ... our thoughts are with..."
  • "so sad to hear the news thinking of you Micelle and Gary..."
    - sandra maddox
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Okato Cemetery
Death Notice

DOWNES, Paul Thomas:
After a hard fought battle, Paul passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 58 years, with his much loved partner Julie by his side. Dearly loved Dad to Ashley and Brett, Kimberley, and Daniel. Best Poppa ever to Mark. Loved first born of Joyce and Tom (dec). Loved brother and mate to Sharryn (dec), Ross, and Michelle and Garry. Cool Uncle to William and Rebecca, and Nam and Bon. All messages to the Downes family, 23b Veale Road, Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Paul will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 26 June 2020, at 10.30am. Followed by interment at Okato Cemetery at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.