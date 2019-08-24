NIWA, Paul:
Sadly passed away on Sunday 18th August, at the Taranaki Hospice. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nursing staff for all your care. Paul has been cremated and is awaiting burial, where he will go down with his mother at Awanui Cemetery, NP. Date still to be decided. Contact Alana 02041607881. Beloved son of Ned Niwa and Pamela MacDonald, brother to Kevin and Joe Niwa, Jason, Alana and Joshua MacDonald. Beloved uncle and friend, god bless Paul xxo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019