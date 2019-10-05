Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



At Dunedin Hospital on 29 September 2019, with his family, in his 79th year. News Editor at the Daily News, long retired but with the same zest for interesting facts and figures, quirky sense of the ridiculous and lover of music, reading, sport and his family. Paul was a keen cyclist and weightlifter in his youth, and enjoyed great conversations over wine, food and music. Dearly loved husband of Heather, much loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Katja (Finland), Roger and Rachel (Dunedin), and Gavin and Sarah (Dunedin), loved and enjoyed grandad of Jack and Tom, and Parvo and Ada.In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation and gathering to celebrate his life has been held in Dunedin. Messages may sent to 21 Mills Street, St Kilda, Dunedin 9012.







