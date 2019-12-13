Paula COUTTS

  • "The school playground will forever miss your infectious..."
  • "Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of Paula,..."
    - Amy & Jai Sao Tui-Huta
  • "I remember you, Paula, from school days and the kind words..."
    - Melanie Bielawski
  • "Such a beautiful person inside and out. Heartfelt thoughts,..."
  • "Paula, your energy, enthusiasm and passion for life was..."
    - Melanie Harrison
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
74 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

COUTTS, Paula Michelle
(nee Goston):
Suddenly at home on Tuesday, 10 December 2019, aged 37. Adored soulmate of Adrian. Doting and cherished mum of Baxter, Audrey, and Marlow. Donations to the Taranaki Women's Refuge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Coutts family may be left on Paula's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/paula. A service to celebrate Paula's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 16 December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
