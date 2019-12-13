COUTTS, Paula Michelle
(nee Goston):
Suddenly at home on Tuesday, 10 December 2019, aged 37. Adored soulmate of Adrian. Doting and cherished mum of Baxter, Audrey, and Marlow. Donations to the Taranaki Women's Refuge would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Coutts family may be left on Paula's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/paula. A service to celebrate Paula's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 16 December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019