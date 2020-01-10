COUTTS, Paula Michelle:
Adrian, Baxter, Audrey and Marlow, together with Suzanne, Adam and Jo, wish to thank everyone for the love, support and compassion shown to them at this sad time. To the many who sent flowers and cards, for the baking and meals provided, and also the kindnesses provided and continuing to be provided - Thank You. The huge outpouring of love and the many many stories shared of Paula have helped us all. A special wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many will be missed by each and every one of us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020