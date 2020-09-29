HARDY, Paula (nee Katene): Loving and radiant 4th child of Hana Tapu (nee Tamati) and the late Jack Katene. Caring daughter-in-law of Margaret (nee Chong) and the late George Hardy. Gained her angel wings after a courageous battle, surrounded by her family in Brisbane, Australia, 26th September 2020. Soulmate of Brett (Jock), devoted mother to Tia & Glen, Alicia & Aleko, and Bree & Damien. Doting Nana to Jordi, Jazzy, Harley, Levi, Casey and her much loved furry mokos. Loved little sis of Jacki & the late Wally Phillips, Jackson & Maree Katene, Ana & Tony Sellers, big sis of Koa & Piripi Christiansen. Beautiful sister-in-law to Jenny & John Velvin and joyful Aunty to her nieces and nephews.



We cry tears of sadness as we reminisce,

Your delightful laugh we will miss.

The biggest smiles and your tender ways

Will stay with us all our days.

Rest now, and rest in peace,

Our love for you will never cease.

Funeral notice will follow.



