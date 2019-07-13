Paula MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "To Wendy, Fred and all the families, my heart goes out to..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "Paula's dedication to her family was an amazing example of..."
    - George kroon
  • "MARSHALL, Paula: My friend, asking you for that dance..."
    - Paula MARSHALL
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

MARSHALL, Paula:
Died surrounded by her loving family at her Norfolk Rd home, on Wednesday 10th July 2019, aged 49 years. Loving wife of Rob Kirkwood and devoted mother of Milly, Daisy and Archie. Treasured and beautiful daughter of Wendy and Fred Marshall – Bellefield, Inglewood. Loved sister, friend and sister-in-law of Dale and Paul, Janine and JB, Robyn and Philip. Cool Aunty and friend of Paige, Phoebe, Jake and Sophie; Sassafraz; Poppy, Jasper and Coco. A service will be held to celebrate Paula's life at the Inglewood Town Hall on Monday 15th July at 1pm. Our heartfelt thank you to the wonderful medical staff that have supported Paula and her family during her illness.
In our hearts forever.


logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.