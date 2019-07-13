MARSHALL, Paula:
Died surrounded by her loving family at her Norfolk Rd home, on Wednesday 10th July 2019, aged 49 years. Loving wife of Rob Kirkwood and devoted mother of Milly, Daisy and Archie. Treasured and beautiful daughter of Wendy and Fred Marshall – Bellefield, Inglewood. Loved sister, friend and sister-in-law of Dale and Paul, Janine and JB, Robyn and Philip. Cool Aunty and friend of Paige, Phoebe, Jake and Sophie; Sassafraz; Poppy, Jasper and Coco. A service will be held to celebrate Paula's life at the Inglewood Town Hall on Monday 15th July at 1pm. Our heartfelt thank you to the wonderful medical staff that have supported Paula and her family during her illness.
In our hearts forever.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019