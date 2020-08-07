FRASER, Pauline Ann:
We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name,
We've cried so many tears, yet our heart's broken just the same.
We miss our times together, things in common we could share,
But nothing fills the emptiness now you're no longer here.
We've so many precious memories to last our whole life through,
Each one of them reminders of how much we're missing you.
Love Cam, Ann, Eddie, Veronica, Craig, Erika, Jamie, Emma, Nick, Casey, Shaylee, Rhyleigh, Everly, and Archie.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020