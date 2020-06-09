GLENTWORTH,
Pauline Marie:
Peacefully after a long and courageous battle at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 8 June 2020, aged 49. Dearly loved partner of Nigel Dravitzki, loving Mum of Ollie and close friend of Trent, Rebecca and Eli; Brooke, and Bailey. Treasured daughter of Janice and Neil Walton. Caring and loving sister and sister-in-law of Sandra and Mick, Rodney, Steven, Tina and Frank. Loved Aunty of Brenton and Alysha. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Taranaki Hospice - TSB Bank 15 39 48 0365008 80. Messages to Pauline's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/pauline A service to celebrate Pauline's amazing life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 12 June 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation. Pauline's wider community is invited to share in her farewell service online on her tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 9 to June 11, 2020