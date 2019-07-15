WEIR, Pauline Ethel:
Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Adored mother of Kenny (Melbourne) and Judith (Gold Coast). Loved grandma of Benny. Treasured Aunty Pauline of Kaye, Lawson and Amy Corlett. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages c/- Weir Family, Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A service for Pauline will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2019