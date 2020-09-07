LEWIS, Peg:
Our beautiful mum passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2020, after a short illness. In her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Des. Dearly loved and respected by her 6 children and their partners; Alex and Lyndon, Ron and Moya, Jo and Mike, Karen and Bob, Greg and Colleen, and Nikki. Much loved nana of 20 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Legendary whitebaiter and amazing cook.
You will be sadly missed by us all.
Because of Covid restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2020