McISAAC, Peggy (Peg):
Peacefully at Hospice, on Friday 19th July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Cherished and loved Mum of Shona and Leigh, and treasured Grandma of Wallis. Special thanks to Hospice staff and Dr Amanda Brown for their loving care and attention to Mum during her illness. We also want to express our gratitude to Esther and Norman for all their support to Mum over the years. In accordance with Peg's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 27, 2019