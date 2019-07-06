MISCHEFSKI,
Peggy Francesca:
The family of Peggy would like to thank the many people who sent lovely messages, flowers, baking and offers of help. In particular we would like to convey special thanks to Brian Darth Funeral Services who made our sad occasion so much easier to deal with. Also many thanks to John Sandford for making the service go so smooth and Auntie Anne for her excellent eulogy and the Stratford Singers for adding their wonderful voices to the service. Special thanks go to Karen and Paul Whittle for opening up their house to accommodate Peggy before the funeral and hold the wonderful after funeral function. The family are taking Peggy's ashes to the Kopuatama Cemetery to reunite her with Ron.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019