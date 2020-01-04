Peggy THOMPSON

Death Notice

THOMPSON,
Peggy Ellen (nee White):
Peacefully at Jean Sandel on Monday 30 December 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rowan. Much loved daughter of the late Eric and Mona White. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Jackie and Cedric Lander (Hawera), Judy and Ross Howard (Beaudesert), and Gail and John Fleming (Kiama). Loved nanna of her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All messages can be sent to the 'Thompson Family', c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. In accordance with family wishes a private service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
