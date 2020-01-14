Peter ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you Andy and whanau. Inglewood icons..."
  • "Dear Toni and family so sorry for your loss. Thinking of..."
    - Julie Young
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Andy and family.Peter..."
  • "Dear Andy and family, we are so very sorry for your loss...."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Peter's passing. Our sincere..."
    - Barry and Mary Boekman
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

ANDERSON, Peter John:
At home as he so wished with family by his side, on Sunday, 12 January 2020, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Andy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Kris & Leonie, and Toni & Steve Bell. Loved Granddad of Louie and Gemma. Beloved Pete of Nathan & Erin, Maia and Dylan. As per Pete's wishes donations to the Inglewood Welfare Society (Marinoto) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Anderson family may be left on Peter's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/peter. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 17 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
