ANDERSON, Peter John:
At home as he so wished with family by his side, on Sunday, 12 January 2020, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Andy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Kris & Leonie, and Toni & Steve Bell. Loved Granddad of Louie and Gemma. Beloved Pete of Nathan & Erin, Maia and Dylan. As per Pete's wishes donations to the Inglewood Welfare Society (Marinoto) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Anderson family may be left on Peter's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/peter. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 17 January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020