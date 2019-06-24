EWBANK, Peter:
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 21st, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loving father of Peter John (deceased), Linda Lonsdale (Te Horo), Stephen Ewbank (Queensland), Helen and Steven Morrow (Beerwah). Loved and respected stepfather to Andrea Rodgers and Wayne Davies (Hamilton), Nichola and Mark Ahlers (TePahu). Loved Grandad of Thomas, Bryn, Blair, Elisabeth, Talia, Ashleigh, Jordan, Aiden and Leila. Loved Great-Grandad of Mya. A funeral service will be held for Peter at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Hamilton, on Monday 24th June, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 24, 2019