FOREMAN, Dr Peter Arthur:

Aged 84. Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Thornleigh Park Hospital, New Plymouth, on 13th February 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Marc (dec), Lee and Christopher, and loved stepfather of Jane and Simon, son of Arthur and Miriam Foreman (both dec). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian (dec) and Rhondda, Jan and Peter (dec), Lynn and Jo, Elisabeth (dec) and David, and Mary and Gordon (dec). Cherished grandfather of his 8 grandchildren and uncle of many. A private family cremation was held on 18th February in New Plymouth and will be followed by a celebration of his life. The details will be announced at a later date.

A chapter completed, a page turned, a great life well lived.

A special thanks to the wonderful compassionate staff at Brooklands Rest Home, Thornleigh Park Rest Home Hospital and the team at MHSOP, Taranaki Base Hospital for their care of Peter over this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Taranaki PO Box 8303, New Plymouth 4310. All correspondence to The Foreman Family, PO Box 8297, New Plymouth 4310.



