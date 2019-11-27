GAINES, Peter Fahey:
Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday 26 November 2019, aged 86. Loved husband of Joan, and father of Phillipa and Barbara, Catherine and Alastair, Simon and Kate, and his grandchildren James, Samuel, Isabel, Victoria, and Patrick. Special thanks to the staff at Jean Sandel for their care of Peter. Messages to the Gaines family may be left on Peter's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/peter. A Funeral Mass for Peter will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019