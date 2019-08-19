GLOVER, Peter Ronald:
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera on 17 August 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly Loved Partner of Jan for the last 25 years. Cherished Husband of the late Dawn. Cherished Dad of Wendy, Paul, Cathy and James and father-in-law to Sean.
A Service to celebrate Peter's life will held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera on Friday 23 August 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery. All communications addressed to the family of Peter Glover, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019