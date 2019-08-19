Peter HEWER

Guest Book
  • "Brian and Jo , Barbara and Graham , Robin, Di and family...."
    - Kelvin Bishop
  • "Sorry to hear about Pete,thoughts are with family &..."
    - Dean Rice
  • "To Barbara, Graham and all families, my thoughts are with..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "Deepest sympathy. To all the family."
    - Laurence Mahony
  • "Thanks for the good times enjoyed your company .REST in..."
    - Greg Newton
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

HEWER,
Peter Kenneth (Pete):
Peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday 16th August 2019, aged 49 years. Dearly loved partner of Nich, and loved Dad to Lee. Loved son and stepson of Barbara and Graham Corbett, and Bryan and Jo Hewer. Awesome brother, brother-in-law and stepbrother of Robbie and Darryl, Di, Shari and Mark, Jay, Toni and Mark, Jon and Carla, Toni and Sam, and Stacey. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Ride on you bloody legend".
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A Sign On for Pete will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, at 12.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019
