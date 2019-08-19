HEWER,
Peter Kenneth (Pete):
Peacefully at home with family by his side on Friday 16th August 2019, aged 49 years. Dearly loved partner of Nich, and loved Dad to Lee. Loved son and stepson of Barbara and Graham Corbett, and Bryan and Jo Hewer. Awesome brother, brother-in-law and stepbrother of Robbie and Darryl, Di, Shari and Mark, Jay, Toni and Mark, Jon and Carla, Toni and Sam, and Stacey. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Ride on you bloody legend".
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A Sign On for Pete will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, at 12.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019