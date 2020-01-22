MARTIN, Peter David:
Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Monday 20 January 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Betty for 57 years. Loved Pop of Gerard and Orfhlaith, Claire, Kieran, and Leanne. Cherished Pop of Cushla, and Roisin; Gabriel, and Daniel; Shari, and Casey. Special thanks to the hospital staff at Jean Sandel for their wonderful care of Peter. Messages to the Martin family may be left on Peter's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/peter. A Funeral Mass for Peter will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Monday 27 January at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Sunday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020