Peter PLUMTREE

Guest Book
  • "To the Plumtree family, Sorry to hear of the passing of..."
  • "Sincere sorrow on learning of Plum's passing. He was a joy..."
    - Diane Wharehoka
  • "For the Plumtree family Very special thoughts and sincere..."
    - Eddie Leo
  • "Sad to hear Pete has gone but it was sad to see him miss..."
    - Mary Bull
  • "Sending our Deepest condolences to the Plumtree Family,..."
    - Sidrick Katene
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

PLUMTREE,
Peter Wakefield:
After a powerful innings, Peter passed away in Hawera on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 80 years. He joins his wife the love of his life and best friend, the late Cath. Pete was loved dearly and fiercely by his children Paul, John, Ross, Julie and their partners Fiona, Lara, Michelle, and Michael. He was the very dearly loved 'Pete' of his grandchildren Benjamin, Ellen; Reece, Taine, Troy; Caleb; Tane, Tyran, Karys; Jake and Yvonne, and great-grandaughter Alice. Communications C/- 175 South Road, Hawera 4610. Peter's family invite you to share with them a service to honour and celebrate his life at the TSB Hub, Waihi Road, Hawera, on Wednesday 24th June 2020, commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will be held thereafter.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.