PLUMTREE,
Peter Wakefield:
After a powerful innings, Peter passed away in Hawera on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 80 years. He joins his wife the love of his life and best friend, the late Cath. Pete was loved dearly and fiercely by his children Paul, John, Ross, Julie and their partners Fiona, Lara, Michelle, and Michael. He was the very dearly loved 'Pete' of his grandchildren Benjamin, Ellen; Reece, Taine, Troy; Caleb; Tane, Tyran, Karys; Jake and Yvonne, and great-grandaughter Alice. Communications C/- 175 South Road, Hawera 4610. Peter's family invite you to share with them a service to honour and celebrate his life at the TSB Hub, Waihi Road, Hawera, on Wednesday 24th June 2020, commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will be held thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2020