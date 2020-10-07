Peter SIMMONDS

Guest Book
  • "you were a great mate always had others back for anything..."
    - Lisa Jordan
  • "Farewell Peter {Welshman]. Fly the airways on your dragon...."
    - Jessie
Death Notice

SIMMONDS,
Peter Edgar (Welshman):
Unexpectedly at home on Monday 21 September 2020, aged 50 years. Loved father of Danielle, and Christopher (United Kingdom). Funny and bestest dad of Carys, Reiley, Dylan, and Briearyn (New Zealand). Messages can be shared through the tribute page at www.vospers.co.nz or sent c/-Vospers, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Can everyone wear something red to the service. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 9 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private committal.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020
