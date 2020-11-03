THOMPSON, Peter William:
Peacefully on Monday, 2nd November 2020, at Hospice Taranaki aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Denise, loved father of Karen, James, Diane, Philip and Annemaree, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Peter's Life will be held at St Paul's Co-operating Church, 41 King St, Opunake, on Thursday, 5th November 2020, at 1:00pm. Thereafter to Opunake Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020