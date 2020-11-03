Peter THOMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you and your family Denise. Farewell Peter...."
  • "Sorry to hear of Peters passing. thinking of you Denise,..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Co-operating Church
41 King St
Opunake
View Map
Death Notice

THOMPSON, Peter William:
Peacefully on Monday, 2nd November 2020, at Hospice Taranaki aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Denise, loved father of Karen, James, Diane, Philip and Annemaree, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Peter's Life will be held at St Paul's Co-operating Church, 41 King St, Opunake, on Thursday, 5th November 2020, at 1:00pm. Thereafter to Opunake Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.