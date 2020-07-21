Peter UHLENBERG

Death Notice

UHLENBERG, Peter Gerard:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice after a brave battle on Sunday 19 July 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Teresa, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maree and Andrew Robertson, Pat and Cath (Perth), Gerard (Jimmy) and Rebecca, Anne and Heath Walbridge, Clare and Neil Cheetham. Loving Poppa of Nathan, Elizabeth; Evan, Hugh, Hudson; Macy, Leo; Cooper, Finn, Alfie; Henry, Oliver, and Emilia.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki. Messages for Peter's family can be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/peter. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 24 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford. For those unable to attend in person Peter's Mass will be live streamed via his tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 21 to July 23, 2020
