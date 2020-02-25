Peter VINCENT

Guest Book
  • "S0RRY TO HEAR OF YOUR SAD LOSS Maureen and family"
    - Florence Grady
  • "Remember Peter & Pam from Eltham primary school days. ..."
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

VINCENT, Peter Charles:
Of Feilding. On February 23, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loved father of Michael and Kaitlin, Mark and Megan, loved grandad of his six grandchildren, and twin brother of Pamela. A service for Peter will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
