WALES,
Peter Jenner (Wally):
Suddenly and unexpectedly at home with family on Sunday 19 January 2020, aged 67 years. Cherished husband and best friend of Lyn for 47 years. Adored dad and father-in-law of Mark and Tracey, and Sarah. Loved Poppa of Leonardo, Toby, and Elyse. Special friend of Lee.
"Rest in peace, you can put your tools down now"
Messages can be sent to the 'Wales Family', c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peter's life with a service to be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 24 January 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by a private committal.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020