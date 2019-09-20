WEBB, Peter William:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Colleen and Kelvin Bennett, Raewyn and the late Barry Allan. Loved uncle of Craig and Shane Bennett, Vaughan and Brett Allan. All messages to the Webb family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. Many thanks to the staff at Radius Thornleigh Park for their wonderful and kind care for Peter. A service for Peter will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St, East New Plymouth, on Monday 23rd September, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019