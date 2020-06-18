SMITH, Phil:
17.11.1959 - 15.6.2020
Phil passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, at Taranaki Base Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving Dad to Shay, Brook and Lane, ex-husband of Megan, loved and loving son, brother, uncle and friend. A private service has been arranged. Those who knew and cared for Phil are invited to gather for refreshments on Friday 19th June, at the New Plymouth Club from 12.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2020