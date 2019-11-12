AUSTIN, Philip Colin (Pip):
Passed peacefully on Saturday 9 November 2019, aged 76. Loved husband of Rosemary, father and father-in-law to Debbie & Mick, Donna & Geoff, Kent & Babs, Laurel & Rick, Joanne & Rob. Grandad to his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A service for Pip will be held on Thursday 14 November 2019, at 12 Noon at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, and will be followed by a farewell at Mangorei Hall, Kent Road. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Taranaki Hospice.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019