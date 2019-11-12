Philip AUSTIN

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Pip for being a great brother-in-law. We'll miss..."
    - Carol and Stewart Dixon
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this time. All our love..."
  • "Sorry to hear the passing of your Dad. Kent treasure the..."
    - Glenys Herrick
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Deepest..."
  • "Sorry to hear of pips passing away he was very good to my..."
    - Irene and lloyd Robinson
Death Notice

AUSTIN, Philip Colin (Pip):
Passed peacefully on Saturday 9 November 2019, aged 76. Loved husband of Rosemary, father and father-in-law to Debbie & Mick, Donna & Geoff, Kent & Babs, Laurel & Rick, Joanne & Rob. Grandad to his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A service for Pip will be held on Thursday 14 November 2019, at 12 Noon at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth, and will be followed by a farewell at Mangorei Hall, Kent Road. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Taranaki Hospice.
a simple cremation

Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.