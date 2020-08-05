BEECHEY, Philip Walter:
(NZ338979 RNZNVR). Passed away peacefully on Monday 3 August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Mentor to his 3 sons John, Michael, and Richard. Loved father-in-law to Pilar, Dhita, and Rachel, respected stepfather to Kim (deceased), Ross, Ian and Jane, and Cathy. Grumps to his loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Taranaki Hospice. Messages for the Beechey family may be left on Phil's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/phil. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 6 August 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020