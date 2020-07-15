WARNER,
Philip Neil (Junior)
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital, on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved dad of Della, Kaysey, Carlene, Richard, and their partners, and a cherished grandad. Treasured brother of Eric (dec), Cynthia, Maureen, Trevor, Valerie, Jeanette, Neville, Ian and Raewyn. A good brother-in-law, mate and bowler. In accordance with Phil's wishes no service will be held.
Friends are invited to share happy memories in a memorial on Phil's birthday, at the Hawera Park Bowling Club, High St, Hawera, on Wednesday, 19th August at 2.30pm. All communications addressed to the family of Phil Warner, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2020