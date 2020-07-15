Philip WARNER

  • "So sorry to hear of Phils passing, going to miss catching..."
  • "A courageous battler now at rest. Enjoyed plenty of banter..."
    - Bruce Tobin
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. Our family (Swindlehursts)..."
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

WARNER,
Philip Neil (Junior)
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital, on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved dad of Della, Kaysey, Carlene, Richard, and their partners, and a cherished grandad. Treasured brother of Eric (dec), Cynthia, Maureen, Trevor, Valerie, Jeanette, Neville, Ian and Raewyn. A good brother-in-law, mate and bowler. In accordance with Phil's wishes no service will be held.

Friends are invited to share happy memories in a memorial on Phil's birthday, at the Hawera Park Bowling Club, High St, Hawera, on Wednesday, 19th August at 2.30pm. All communications addressed to the family of Phil Warner, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2020
