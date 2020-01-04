BROWN,
Phyllis May (nee Jeffery):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Rob (65 years married). Much loved mother of Suzanne, the late Lynette Day, Philip and Diana. Loved and cherished Nana of Michelle and Kirk, Michael and Mary, Joanne and Stewart, James, and Robin; Hamish, the late Andrew, and Tessa; Whitney and Johannes, Bianca and Jordan, and Matheson. Loved by her 8 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held in Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 6th January, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the St Lukes Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020