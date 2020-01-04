Phyllis BROWN

Guest Book
  • "My Aunty Phyllis has always had a special place in my..."
    - Vicki Parke
  • "Phyllis will be sadly missed, a beautiful sister and sister..."
    - Eileen & Jim Jeffery
  • "Phyllis. A gentle soul and a heart brimming with love. A..."
    - Cheryl Murray
  • "Phil, Suzanne, Lynette and Family Sorry to hear of your..."
    - Kevin and Loren Mowat
  • "Rob and family, we were sorry to hear of your loss of..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Brooklands Cooperating Church
21 Bideford Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St Lukes Cemetery.
Death Notice

BROWN,
Phyllis May (nee Jeffery):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Rob (65 years married). Much loved mother of Suzanne, the late Lynette Day, Philip and Diana. Loved and cherished Nana of Michelle and Kirk, Michael and Mary, Joanne and Stewart, James, and Robin; Hamish, the late Andrew, and Tessa; Whitney and Johannes, Bianca and Jordan, and Matheson. Loved by her 8 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Brown family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service to celebrate the life of Phyllis will be held in Brooklands Cooperating Church, 21 Bideford Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 6th January, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the St Lukes Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.