CORNWALL, Phyllis Joy:
Peacefully in her sleep at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Sunday 19th January 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of Des for 66 wonderful years, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Grahame (deceased), Lynnette and Harvey Leach, Phillip (deceased) and Andra, Stephen (deceased), Neil (deceased), loved grandma to her 6 grandchildren and their partners, and 8 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Cornwall family can be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com
A donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Phyllis will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 24th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020