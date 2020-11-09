SOLE,
Phyllis Mary (nee Styles):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Andrew, Brent and Christine, Nerida and Russell, Kevin and Sharon, Denyse and Rob, Neil and Anne, and the late Erice. Adored Nana of her 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Sole family', C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 9, 2020