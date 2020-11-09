Phyllis SOLE

Guest Book
  • "To Eric and family So sorry to hear of Phyllis passing...."
    - Brian Dunn
  • "Please accept our Deepest Sympathy for the lose of your..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

SOLE,
Phyllis Mary (nee Styles):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric for 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Andrew, Brent and Christine, Nerida and Russell, Kevin and Sharon, Denyse and Rob, Neil and Anne, and the late Erice. Adored Nana of her 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. All messages to 'The Sole family', C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.