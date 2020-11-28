SOLE, Phyllis:
Eric and family would like to thank the many who supported us in numerous ways in the loss of our loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Phyllis on 3rd November. Special thanks to Te Rangimarie Hospice & Maida Vale staff for their amazing care and support. Thanks also to Keli & Michael at Abrahams Funeral Home for their special care given to Phyllis and family, making this journey effortless for us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Thank you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020