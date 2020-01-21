TRIM, Phyllis Aileen:
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on 14th January 2020, aged 91 years. Daughter of the late Percy and Ivy Trim (Hawera). Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Heather, Graeme and Joan, and the late Don and Mavis, Laurie and Bon, Win and Harvey, Kathleen and Reg, Alison and David, and Lesley and Ray. Loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Miriam Oliver and Gwen Brewster. All messages to the Trim family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. According to Phil's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020