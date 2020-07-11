HANSEN (MITCHELL),
Pia Maria:
22.05.1948 - 29.06.2020
Passed away unexpectedly at Waikawau. Much loved mother of Anika, Kyle & Tait. Treasured mother-in- law of Jacques, Rachael & Linda. Cherished Danish Mormor of Cedric, Yann & Alex of France. Farmor of Hamish, Jacob & Grace of Hamilton, Lilyanne, Maia & Keira of Wellington. Beloved partner of Victor. A celebration of Pia's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Hansen/Mitchell family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 11, 2020