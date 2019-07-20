MANAIA,
Pita Parawai (Pedro):
Peacefully at home Mountain Road, Normanby, on Friday 19th July 2019, aged 87 years. Son of the late Hineaniwa and Joseph Kahui Manaia. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of the late Gailene, Lyn, Shaan, Gene & Jill, Wendy & Chris and Kelly. Awesome grandfather of Hayden, Callum, Matt, and Kate. All messages may be sent to The Manaia whanau, c/- 52 Dixon Avenue, Hawera. Friends and family are invited to a funeral for Pedro at Tairoa Lodge, Puawai Street, Hawera, on Tuesday 23 July 2019, commencing at 11am, after which he will be laid to rest at his Family Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 20 to July 22, 2019