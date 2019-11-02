MANAIA, Pita Parawai:



To all our family/whanau and friends, thank you for your loving support. To have all those familiar faces around us at such a sad time, gave us strength to be able to celebrate a life full of laughter, family, sport, music and friendship. Dad (Pita) is very much missed, but we as a family will continue to remember the cheeky smile and his zest for life. Please accept these words as a personal acknowledgement to you all.

From Margaret and family.



