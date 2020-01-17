GRIGGS,
Pohatu Mary Elizabeth (Ma):
Peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on 15th January 2020. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved wife of Gypsy. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Willie, Ana and Doug, Hemi and Catherine, Judi and Massey, Renee and Doma, Jimmy and Squeek. Special nana of all her grandkids and great-grandkids. Loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister of Henare and Gaylene, Mehaka (deceased), Maxine (deceased), Vickie, Tau, Erena and Stephen, Tracey (deceased). A service for Pohatu will be held on Saturday, 18th January, at the Okaiawa Rugby Football Club, Normanby Road, Okaiawa, at 10.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020