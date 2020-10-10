Service Information Service 10:30 a.m. Waipapa Marae Ngutuwera View Map Acknowledgement

SMITH,

Polly Paerau (nee Te Awhe):

The family of the late Polly Paerau Smith, who passed away on 25 September 2020, wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who showed them sympathy on their recent sad loss. Thanks to all our extended families, relations, neighbours and friends who showed help and support to us, prior to and after the funeral. Thank you to Te Mahana Rest Home, Tarananki DHB, Hospice Whanganui, and Whanganui DHB for their care and help. A special thanks to Rochelle, Rachel and Gillian from Health Care NZ for their loving day to day care of our Mum.

Ki te Haukainga o Waipapa Marae he mihi aroha tenei ki

a koutou katoa mo to tautoko

ki a matou.

To Cleveland Funeral Home thank you for the loving care and dignity shown during this sad time. As it will be impossible to thank all those concerned individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



