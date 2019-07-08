AUSTIN, Rae Selby:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Friday 5 July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father and father-in-law of Raewynne and Gary, Bob and Sheryl, Kevan and Wendy, and Andrew. Cherished Pop and Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to c/- 29a Page Street, Stratford. A service to celebrate Rae's life will be held at Eagars' Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 10 July at 10.00am. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2019