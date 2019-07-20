KOMENE,
Rae Maria (nee Te Rata):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 17 July 2019, surrounded in love by 5 generations, she has now returned to her eternal home. You were forever "ageless" in this life and eternally in the next. Dearly loved wife of the late Samuel Hamuera. Adored mum of Samuel, Paula (deceased), Charmaine (deceased), Sandy and Noel Gillie, Denham and Silvia, Jason and Savana, Reneé and Darren Greenaway. Loved and cherished mum-mum of André, Teresa, Kandice, Jade (deceased), Mariah, Nikita, Ciana, Maximus, Jahwyn, Shalisha, Ocean, Zion, Shiloh, Richard, Rachael, Leigha, Hareth, Patrick, River, Mei, Grace and Coleman. Loved by her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Treasured aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Rae at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Awanui cemetery. Vigil prayers will be prayed in the church on Monday at 5.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2019