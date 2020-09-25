STOKOE, Raewyn Jeanette
(nee Gordon):
9 October 1945 -
23 September 2020
Unexpectedly at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Luckie. Loving Mum of Karen and Vaughan, Philip and Linda, and Kristina and Shaun. Awesome Nana of Cameron and Lucy, Ryan and Olivia, and Troy; Aaron, Teine, Claire and Ryan, and Patrick; Charlotte, Hannah, and James. Cherished sister of Brian and Sue, Jim (deceased), Murray and Jocelyn, and Desley and Gary. Messages to the Stokoe family may be left on Raewyn's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/raewyn. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to the New Plymouth Lioness Club which may be left at the service. A farewell service for Raewyn will be held at Eagar's Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 28 September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Raewyn's service will be live streamed to her tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2020