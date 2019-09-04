FAIRBROTHER, Ralph Robin:
After a long illness at Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Monday, 2nd September 2019. In his 86th year. Loved former husband and life long friend of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law to Kim and James, Tara and Vincent. Loved Pops to Lauchlan, Jarvis and Eddie Rose. All messages to Ralph's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. Ralph's family give a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Elizabeth R Rest Home for the wonderful care shown to Ralph. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Ralph at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday, 5th September at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019