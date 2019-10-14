WARD, Ralph Doughty:
Service No. 5076, 1st Ech, 19th Battalion, Crete Veteran, K.E.V Passed away at Tainui Village, in the presence of his loving family, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Wynne. A much loved father and father-in-law and a treasured Pop to all of his loving grandchildren. A special thanks to Tainui Village for the love, care and support given to Ralph over the last 4 years. In accordance with Ralph's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to the family can be sent to PO Box 8008, New Plymouth 4340.
After a brave battle this
weary old soldier has finally
departed this world.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019