Ralph WARD

Guest Book
  • "Ralph helped me through a difficult period in my life and i..."
    - Robert Baldock
  • "A fine gentleman at rest, it was always lovely visiting you..."
  • "WARD, Ralph Doughty: The head of our family left us on 9..."
    - Ralph WARD
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "WARD, Ralph Doughty: Service No. 5076, 1st NZ Echelon...."
    - Ralph WARD
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

WARD, Ralph Doughty:
Service No. 5076, 1st Ech, 19th Battalion, Crete Veteran, K.E.V Passed away at Tainui Village, in the presence of his loving family, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Wynne. A much loved father and father-in-law and a treasured Pop to all of his loving grandchildren. A special thanks to Tainui Village for the love, care and support given to Ralph over the last 4 years. In accordance with Ralph's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to the family can be sent to PO Box 8008, New Plymouth 4340.
After a brave battle this
weary old soldier has finally
departed this world.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.