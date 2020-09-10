Ramsay RAILL

  • "Our deepest sympathy to Jeannette and all your family"
    - Kath and Evan Benton
  • "Sorry to hear of Norm's passing. We have lots of good..."
    - Danny & Margaret Mullan
  • "Dear Jeanette and family. Our deepest sympathy in the sad..."
    - Maureen & Denis Whiting
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

RAILL, Ramsay Norman:
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, 8th September 2020, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Jeanette for 61 years. Loved father of Karen, David, and Michelle. Grandad of Jack, Violet, Theo and Nathan (deceased). Loved brother of Amy, Dawn, Michael, Fay, Pat, and Carol. All messages to the Raill Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Norman will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday 11th September, at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 10, 2020
