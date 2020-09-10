RAILL, Ramsay Norman:
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, 8th September 2020, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Jeanette for 61 years. Loved father of Karen, David, and Michelle. Grandad of Jack, Violet, Theo and Nathan (deceased). Loved brother of Amy, Dawn, Michael, Fay, Pat, and Carol. All messages to the Raill Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Norman will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday 11th September, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 10, 2020