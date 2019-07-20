Rangi PATENE

Guest Book
  • "It had been a while since I last seen you Koko but I would..."
    - Josh Broughton
  • "Love you my dad. Fly high mum is waiting along with..."
    - Bev Broughton
  • "Our thoughts are with you all love Lyn and Donna (Hine..."
  • "Thinking of you at this time, my condolences to you and..."
    - Karyn and Helen Tunnicliff
  • "Sending all our love to our cousins and their families..."
    - Jan and Don Falconer
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

PATENE, Rangi
(Te Rangi Runga Wipatene):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 18th July 2019. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Nuku. Loved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Gerard, the late Phillip, Sharron, Fay, Tanisha, Beverley, Ronald (Ronnie), Shane and partners; and all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter Maraea. Loved brother to all his siblings. All messages to the Patene family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Rangi will be at Parihaka Marae until Tuesday for those wishing to visit. Whanau and friends are invited to attend a Tangihanga for Rangi at the Parihaka Marae, 249 Mid-Parihaka Road, Parkihaka, on Tuesday, 23rd July at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2019
