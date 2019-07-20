PATENE, Rangi
(Te Rangi Runga Wipatene):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 18th July 2019. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Nuku. Loved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Gerard, the late Phillip, Sharron, Fay, Tanisha, Beverley, Ronald (Ronnie), Shane and partners; and all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter Maraea. Loved brother to all his siblings. All messages to the Patene family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Rangi will be at Parihaka Marae until Tuesday for those wishing to visit. Whanau and friends are invited to attend a Tangihanga for Rangi at the Parihaka Marae, 249 Mid-Parihaka Road, Parkihaka, on Tuesday, 23rd July at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2019